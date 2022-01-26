Delhi schools to reopen soon amid drop in Covid-19 cases? Manish Sisodia says THIS

The schools in Delhi have now been closed for nearly two years, leading to parents and students getting impatient about the resumption of physical classes. As the daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi are declining, many are hoping that the schools in the city will reopen soon.

Addressing the concern of students and parents, the Delhi government is expected to take a decision on the reopening of schools and other educational institutes soon. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that a proposal regarding the same will be issued to DDMA in tomorrow’s meeting.

Sisodia further said that online classes could never hold the place for physical classes in the long run and that the government closed the schools when Covid-19 cases were on the rise, but now the suspension of physical classes is harming students.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to conduct a meeting tomorrow regarding the current Covid-19 situation in Delhi, and the decision regarding the reopening of schools is also on the cards for the agency.

As quoted by PTI, Sisodia said, “In the past two years, school children's lives have been confined to their rooms. Instead of going to schools and spending time in playgrounds, all their activities now take place only on mobile phones.”

“The pandemic-induced school closures have not only affected their studies but also their mental health. During COVID, our priority was children's safety. But since various researches have now found that COVID is not so harmful to kids, it is important to reopen the schools, as now is the time for exams and related preparations,” he further added.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in Delhi, said that since the positivity rate and daily Covid-19 cases in the city are declining, it is not fair to keep the students away from schools.

Delhi, according to the daily health bulletin, has noticed a significant decline in the daily Covid-19 cases over the past 12 days. The number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi soared as high as 28,000 during the peak of the third wave earlier this month, but the city is witnessing less than 10,000 cases for the past couple of days.

(With PTI inputs)