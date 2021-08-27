Delhi schools to reopen from September 1 in phased manner

New Delhi: Schools in Delhi, which have been closed for a long time due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen from September 1.

While the physical classes will resume for 9th to 12th standard from Sep 1. Online classes will continue to be held for students who wish to continue their studies from home.

"All colleges, schools, coaching centres, educational institutions will be allowed to open from September 1," Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said during a press conference. He added that attending physical classes will not be mandatory and parents' permission will be required for their kids to attend school.

Social distancing measures will have to be followed by the schools along with other COVID-19 protocols. Sisodia informed that detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be notified by the government from offline classes.

The decision to reopen the schools in a phased manner was taken in the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul, along with Prem Director Randeep Guleria, Delhi Police Commissioner were present in the meeting.

The Delhi government had also conducted a survey regarding this, in which most of the departments had agreed to open the schools. An expert committee was formed after this, which was asked to prepare its report on the opening of the school, that committee has now presented its report in which it has recommended to open the schools in a phased manner.

Although the schools had opened on February 5 this year, they were shut down again due to the second wave of coronavirus.