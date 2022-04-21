Delhi schools to remain open despite Covid surge, DDMA to announce new SOPs soon

(Image Source: IANS)

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday, in its crucial meet on Covid situation, decided to keep schools in Delhi open while announcing some major guidelines for them. However, due to surge in Covid cases, they chose to come up with a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts.

DDMA will announce new SOPs after monitoring the situation in the national capital. Meanwhile, the Delhi government reconsidering its earlier decision has made wearing masks mandatory in public places and decided to impose a fine of Rs 500 on violators. The Delhi government had on April 2 stopped the imposition of fines for not wearing masks.

As per sources, authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp up testing in the national capital. Delhi has been witnessing a surge in new infections with the positivity rate registering a nearly three-fold rise between April 11 to April 18, according to city health department data.

In a matter of concern, last week several students and teachers tested positive in Ghaziabad, Noida and Delhi schools which alarmed the parents and the administrations, demanding to shut offline classes to eliminate any further spread. The Delhi government told school authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever any student or teacher is found infected.

Guidelines issued by DDMA

Aggressive Testing to be conducted in the national capital

More emphasis on vaccination for eligible age groups. Vaccination is helping to curb the spread so it should be promoted

All schools in Delhi to remain open despite surge in cases

SoPs for schools to be prepared in consultation with the expert

SoPs to be advertised properly

Close watch on social gatherings.