Delhi schools to get early winter break from November 9-18 amid severe air pollution

The Delhi government has announced an early winter break in schools from November 9 to 18 amid severe air pollution in the national capital. Earlier, schools in Delhi were announced to remain closed till November 10 but now it is extended till November 18.

"In view of air pollution, the winter break for all schools, which is usually from December, has been rescheduled, now to be from November 9-18," the Delhi education department said.

Because the air quality in the Delhi NCR region was declining, CAQM implemented the GRAP 4. Delhi schools were closed for primary courses; however, winter break is being preponed, schools are closed for all classes.