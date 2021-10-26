Delhi schools reopening news: DDMA panel recommends resuming classes for 6th-8th standard

As COVID-19 cases come down in the national capital, a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) panel has recommended reopening schools for classes 6 to 8 in Delhi with 50 per cent student strength.

As per the information, the panel noted that there have been no reported instances of local transmission of COVID-19 due to the resumption of physical classes for 9th to 12th.

The DDMA panel was formed to come up with a detailed plan and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming physical classes for students in Delhi schools. The panel observed that the attendance of students of classes 9 to 12 has increased up to 80 per cent while around 95 per cent of teachers and school staff have been vaccinated.

Notably, schools in Delhi were closed in March 2020 in wake of the nationwide lockdown imposed due to coronavirus. The Delhi government had resumed physical classes for classes 9-12 in January 2021, however, they were again suspended due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Only after the situation improved in the capital, the Arvind Kejriwal government announced the reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions from September 1. The government had said that the consent of parents would be mandatory for the students to attend physical classes and no students can be forced to come to school.

Additionally, the guidelines allowed only 50 per cent of students per classroom, along with guidelines like mandatory thermal screening, alternate seating arrangement and avoiding routine guest visits.