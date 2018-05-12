Delhi's Khan Market traders say no encroachments in area

As STF continues with anti-encroachment drive, traders seek relief from NDMC

While the 13-member Special Task Force (STF) is contniuting with the anti-encroachment drive, traders in the posh Khan Market are an anxious lot after the Supreme Court-mandated Monitoring Committee filed a report in the court on May 7, stating there are unauthourised constructions in the market.

The traders' association has since been trying to meet the chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) - the civic body catering to Lutyens' Delhi - who is also a member of the STF.

"We had sought time with the chairman but he was not available. We are expecting an audience with him on Saturday to discuss what the rules say, as there is no encroachment on the passages before our shops or structures obstructing passages. We need to understand the court order," said Rajan Bhatia, a member of the traders' association.

The representatives of the association said since the market came into existence, this is the only place where shop owners have not extended floor area ratio (FAR), which is a norm in other markets across the city.

"I have been in this market for over 20 years and have not seen anyone extend the area of their shops beyond what has been allotted to them. Areas in at least 16 establishments, housed on the first and the second floors, were sealed in the market this January. However, the committee did not raise any issue of encroachment or unauthorised constructions at that time," said Atul Bagga, another trader.

Traders' associations of Connaught Place, too, said that the NDMC has sealed basements and several upper floors for not paying conversion charges on the directions of the monitoring committee. However, there has been no "clarity" on the charges for years.

"Many years ago, Connaught Place was decared a business-cum-shopping centre, then why do shop owners need to pay conversion charges? And even if they were required to, the concened authority did not issue a notice clarifying the amount to be paid for the same. Before sealing, they must at least give a 15-day notice to the owners so that they can pay the charges, in case, required," said Sanjay Singh who runs an accessories store in CP.

The STF, which was created on directions of the Supreme Court, is now officially working under the SC-mandated Monitoring Committee tasked with sealing premises, not in conformity with the Delhi Master Plan 2021.

ENFORCING LAW