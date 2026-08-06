Delhi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign crosses halfway mark, achieves 54% of 70-lakh plantation target

Delhi has achieved 54% of its target under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, with nearly 38 lakh saplings planted through active public participation.

The Delhi government's ambitious 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' plantation campaign has crossed the halfway mark, with nearly 38 lakh saplings planted across the national capital in less than a month.

According to the latest 'Delhi Green Warriors' progress report, 37,99,583 saplings had been planted as of August 3, achieving around 54% of the campaign's target of 70 lakh saplings. The total includes 17,13,350 trees and 20,86,233 shrubs. On August 3 alone, 87,589 saplings were planted.

The campaign was launched on July 7 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Plantation activities began simultaneously at 51 locations across Delhi and have since expanded with the participation of government departments, schools, social organisations and residents.

Large-scale plantation is underway in the Central Ridge, DDA Ridge and Southern Ridge, which together account for a target of over 39 lakh saplings. So far, 2,73,690 saplings have been planted in the Central Ridge, 33,706 in the DDA Ridge and 8,46,968 in the Southern Ridge.

Citizen participation has also increased steadily during the campaign. Between July 8 and August 3, nearly 90,000 people booked plantation slots online, with more than 83,000 taking part and planting 1,47,580 saplings. Overall, the campaign has recorded 1,10,657 online slot bookings.

The government's Vriksh Rath initiative has further boosted the drive by taking saplings directly to residents. So far, 9,909 saplings have been planted through the initiative, while 40,544 have been distributed. Government nurseries have also distributed 5,43,514 saplings free of cost.

The Environment Saviour programme, launched to recognise people contributing to environmental conservation, has honoured 2,575 citizens so far. Meanwhile, the campaign website has attracted over 2.37 lakh visitors, allowing people to book plantation slots, monitor progress and access campaign updates.

The plantation drive has also received support from elected representatives, schools and several organisations. Seventeen MLAs have led plantation programmes in their constituencies, with nearly 2,900 residents planting more than 5,300 saplings. Students from 44 schools have planted 14,450 saplings, while organisations such as the Delhi Police, ICAI, FICCI, the Rotary Club, the Delhi Medical Association and IFSOWA have also joined the initiative.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the campaign is focused not only on planting trees but also on ensuring their survival through proper watering, monitoring and the selection of species suited to Delhi's climate. She said the initiative has evolved into a people's movement aimed at creating a greener and healthier city for future generations.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government has prioritised public participation through initiatives such as online slot booking, Vriksh Rath, free sapling distribution and the Environment Saviour programme. He added that the government wants every colony, Assembly constituency and family to become part of the green mission while ensuring the long-term care of the planted saplings.