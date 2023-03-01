Delhi's Ashram flyover to reopen on THIS date after months of extension work; check details here | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, is scheduled to reopen the Ashram overpass on March 6 following months of expansion work. The eagerly anticipated unveiling of the Ashram flyover, which was originally scheduled to debut on February 28, will take place on Monday. During the press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal denied that Manish Sisodia's arrest was the cause of the inauguration's postponement.

The delay, according to CM Kejriwal, was necessary because just a few tasks needed to be accomplished, which would take three to four days. A top government source, however, had earlier stated that the arrest of Delhi's deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, was the reason for the postponement of the inauguration.

On Sunday, the CBI detained Sisodia in connection with accusations of bribery in the creation and implementation of the excise policy for the sale of alcohol that has since been abolished. On Tuesday, a special court in this city sentenced him to five days in the CBI's custody.

Sisodia, who also oversees the Public Works Department (PWD), undertook an on-site inspection earlier this month to gauge how the project was coming along. According to officials, the flyover will help drivers to more easily navigate the three traffic signals between Ashram Chowk and DND.

Currently, traffic is congested from the DND loop to the Ashram crossroads as vehicles drive from and to South Delhi from Noida and Ghaziabad. With Cabinet approval, the flyover extension construction project got under way in June 2020. The project's overall cost is Rs 128.25 crore, and the flyover's total length, including the ramp, is 1,425 metres.

