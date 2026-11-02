Delhi’s anti-pollution drive kicks off with Rs 68.4 lakh in fines, 1539 vehicles sent back

Delhi authorities inspected nearly 15,000 vehicles on the first day of the winter enforcement drive, issuing 566 PUCC-related challans and turning back 1,539 vehicles at the city borders.

Delhi’s winter pollution enforcement drive began with authorities stepping up checks at entry points and across the city.

According to data released up to 5 pm on Sunday, officials inspected 14,930 vehicles as part of the measures aimed at controlling air pollution during the winter months. Of the vehicles checked, 1,539 were sent back from Delhi’s borders for failing to meet the required entry conditions.

The enforcement drive is part of the Delhi government’s winter action plan to reduce pollution from vehicles and other sources.

PUCC violations account for biggest share of fines

Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) violations made up the largest portion of the penalties collected on the first day. Authorities issued 566 challans for vehicles that did not meet PUCC requirements, with fines amounting to Rs 56.6 lakh.

Another Rs 2 lakh was imposed for violations of restrictions on vehicle entry into Delhi. Construction and demolition-related violations resulted in an additional Rs 9.8 lakh in environmental compensation.

Together, the penalties and environmental compensation collected during the first day amounted to Rs 68.4 lakh.

BS-VI rule keeps non-Delhi vehicles under scrutiny

Delhi has introduced restrictions on the entry of non-Delhi-registered vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards. The restriction came into effect on November 1 and will remain in place until January 31, 2027.

The Delhi Traffic Police and Transport Department jointly carried out checks at different border points to enforce the rule. Around 10.31% of the vehicles inspected were denied entry and asked to return from the border checkpoints.

Fuel stations have also been directed not to provide fuel to vehicles without a valid PUCC.

Traffic police report staff shortage during rally

The enforcement drive coincided with an INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan, which resulted in some additional pressure on Delhi Traffic Police personnel.

During a spot check at the DND Flyway, Chilla village and Kalindi Kunj border, a traffic police personnel said there was a marginal shortage of staff because of the rally. However, he said the situation remained manageable.

“In around five hours, we sent back around six vehicles which were non-Delhi registered and BS-IV. Many had only one vehicle and were headed to places where public transport does not provide last-mile connectivity. We suggested they take the metro as far as possible,” said Pankaj Rana, a Delhi traffic police personnel.

He said around nine personnel had been deployed at the Kalindi Kunj entry point, including two police officers, three Transport Department officials and five traffic police personnel.

However, during HT's nearly 40-minute visit, only two personnel were seen checking vehicles.

Delhi resident takes Uber to avoid border restrictions

The new restrictions have also affected people travelling between Delhi and neighbouring cities. Unis Saifi, a 31-year-old Delhi resident who works in Noida, said he decided not to take his own vehicle because it is a BS-IV bike.

“The bike that I own is BS-IV, and registered in Delhi. I had to go to Noida for some work, but was not sure if I would be allowed. So I took an Uber instead.”

Offices move to 50% work-from-home

The pollution-control measures also include restrictions on office attendance. From November 1 until January 31, government and private offices have been directed to keep physical attendance at 50%, with the remaining employees working from home.

Essential and emergency services have been kept outside the work-from-home requirement. The measures are part of Delhi’s wider winter strategy as authorities prepare for worsening air quality during the winter pollution season.