Delhi’s air quality index shows steep rise, may worsen due to THIS reason

Pollution has been one of the major problems of citizens residing in Delhi during the transition from the fall to the winter season. This year, despite the reduction in travel and vehicles on the road due to the pandemic, the pollution levels in the national capital are on the rise again.

As the monsoons in Delhi are subsiding, the pollution across the national capital has increased significantly once again, with the air quality index (AQI) has surged to 171, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media.

CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said, “Pollution has started increasing. 09 Oct- AQI - 171 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 - Satisfactory, 101 to 200 - Moderate) PM10 - 197 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 - Satisfactory, 101 to 250 - Moderate) PM2.5 - 69 (0 to 30 - Good, 31 to 60 - Satisfactory, 61 to 90 - Moderate).”

Also read Delhi govt launches Green Delhi, Advanced Green War Room apps to address pollution

While talking about the worsening air quality index in Delhi, CM Kejriwal also talked about how the situation might get worse due to stubble burning. He further suggested that the Haryana government should help its farmers reduce the burning of stubble by providing a solution.

The chief minister tweeted, “Haryana government should also help its farmers like Delhi government. Like Delhi, spraying of solution should be made free in all the fields of Haryana. Then there will be no need to burn the stubble.”

The Delhi government and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa recently teamed up to provide farmers with a constructive solution for stubble burning. IARI developed a bio-decomposer capsule that can be converted into a solution to be sprayed on crop stubble in the farmlands, which can further convert the stubble into compost in 20 days.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also announced a 10-point “Winter Action Plan” to curb the pollution levels in the national capital in the upcoming months. The 10 points included- Decomposer for parali, Anti-dust campaign, Fine of waste burning, Ban on crackers, Smog tower, Monitor hotspot, Green war room, Green Delhi app, India’s first e-waste park, and Stop vehicular pollution.