At 142, Delhi AQI continues to be in 'moderate' category

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'moderate' category, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 142, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The air quality in the national capital slipped from the 'satisfactory' category to the 'moderate' category yesterday. The air quality in the national capital was in the 'satisfactory category' continuously for three days from January 9 to January 11.

As per the government agencies, and AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On the other hand, India continues to bear the brunt of the rising COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, the country reported close to 2.5 lakh fresh infections which is the biggest single-day increase in cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is over 50,000 higher than the previous day's count. However, this number will increase further after Tripura's COVID tally is added to it.

Wednesday also saw 203 deaths reported from across the country, excluding Tripura. The daily toll crossed the 200 mark for the first time since October 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of all states virtually at 4:30 pm today to review the COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government also said on Wednesday that the vaccination centres will be opened for children between 15 and 18 years, in schools of the national capital where health clinics are operational.