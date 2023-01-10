Search icon
Delhi: Cash van security guard shot dead outside ICICI Bank ATM, Rs 8 lakh looted

Delhi: A person opened fire at the security guard and fled after looting Rs 8 lakh from the van.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 08:44 PM IST

Delhi: Cash van security guard shot dead outside ICICI Bank ATM, Rs 8 lakh looted
Delhi: Cash van security guard shot dead outside ICICI Bank ATM, Rs 8 lakh looted (file photo)

Delhi: A cash van security guard was shot dead and Rs 8 lakh was looted from the ATM cash van in Delhi's Wazirabad on Tuesday evening. The incident took place outside the ICICI ATM near the Jagatpur flyover when the van arrived there for depositing cash at around 4.50 pm.

A person opened fire at the security guard and fled after looting money from the van. The injured guard was taken to the hospital where was declared brought dead.

The deceased has been identified as Jai Singh, 55, police said. A call was received at the Wazirabad police station around 5 pm regarding a firing incident and looting of a cash van.

The police team rushed to the spot and found that the call was true. Further investigation is underway in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

