Delhi roads to be redesigned as per international standards: Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the capital's roads will be completely redesigned and landscaped in accordance with international standards.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that the government had selected nine stretches that are almost 45 kilometers long. He added that it is a pilot project and the work will be completed in a year.

The estimated cost for this pilot project will be around Rs 400 crore, he said.

The roads will not be just beautiful but reduce traffic congestion as well, he told the reporters. He further informed that the government would take scientific measures to properly utilise the space and eliminate the bottlenecks that lead to traffic jams.

Kejriwal said that the government will also create five to ten feet wide footpaths keeping in mind the differently-abled persons, adding that there will be space left for the trees.

For the autorickshaws and e-rickshaws, there will be separate stands. Other improvements include street furniture, lamps, and road resurfacing.

The capital's drainage system will also be reworked and it will utilise rainwater harvesting.

Assembly elections in Delhi are slated for early next year.