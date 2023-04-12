Delhi reports over 1,000 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate at 23.8 percent (Photo: ANI)

Covid cases in Delhi have been on the rise for the past few days. The national capital now logged 1,149 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 23.8 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's Health department. The single-day Covid cases count breached the 1,000-mark for the first time in over seven months.

The national capital reported one COVID-19 fatality, according to the bulletin. It, however, added COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death. Wednesday's cases were the highest since August 19 last year.

The city had on August 19 last year recorded 1,417 cases, with a reduced positivity rate of 7.53 per cent and three fatalities due to the viral disease. With the addition of the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has risen to 20,17,250. The death toll stands at 26,546, the bulletin stated.

The fresh cases emerged out of 4,827 tests conducted the previous day. Delhi logged 980 Covid cases on Tuesday, the highest since August 20, with a positivity rate of 25.98 per cent, along with two fatalities.

Meanwhile, India recorded 7,830 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, marking a sharp jump from yesterday when 5675 cases were reported, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The overall active caseload in the country currently stands at 40,215 with a daily positivity rate of 3.65 per cent and a weekly positivity rate of 3.83 per cent. The death count due to COVID virus has gone up to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities - two each in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies)

