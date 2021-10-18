Delhi reports first death due to dengue, 382 cases reported so far this month

Dengue continues to wreak havoc in Delhi as the national capital on Monday reported the first death due to dengue. So far 382 new dengue cases have been reported in the month of October alone. In the year 2021, 723 cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi. At the same time, 13 cases of Chikungunya and 29 cases of malaria have been found.

According to MCD data, the maximum number of 141 dengue cases have been found in South Delhi this month. MCD says that spray and fogging are being done to kill mosquitoes. Wherever water has accumulated due to rain, work is being done to remove it.

Notably, on Sunday itself, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had appealed to Delhiites to take part in the '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute' campaign. Under this campaign, people have to remove water accumulated in and around their house for 10 minutes at 10 am on Sunday. This will prevent the breeding of more mosquitoes and reduce the risk of spreading the disease.

Significantly, the symptoms of dengue fever are very similar to those of ordinary fever. In dengue, the patient has a fever with headache, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting and skin rashes. Apart from this, fever comes up to 104 Fahrenheit degree. It is advised to see the doctor immediately if these symptoms appear.

It may be noted that dengue is caused by four viruses. Their names are DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4. When a mosquito bites an already infected person, the virus enters the body of the mosquito. After this, when this mosquito bites a healthy person, the virus reaches his body through the blood and he becomes infected with dengue.