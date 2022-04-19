Covid 4th wave: Delhi reports 632 new cases, DDMA meet on April 20

File photo

Delhi on Tuesday reported 632 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 18,69,683. With this, the positivity rate dropped to 4.42% from 7.72% on Monday. The number of active cases stood at 1,947. A day before on Monday, the city had recorded 501 cases, while 517 infections were logged on Sunday with a positivity rate of 4.21%.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold an important meeting on Wednesday as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the capital.

In the meeting, DDMA is likely to decide if the use of face masks should be made mandatory and how feasible is the hybrid model of offline and online teaching for school children.