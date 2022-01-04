Delhi reports 5,481 fresh COVID-19 cases today; positivity rate jumps to 8.37%

Delhi has recorded yet another spike in the daily COVID-19 cases in the national capital, prompting the government to impose stricter curbs and intensifying the fears regarding a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the city soon.

According to the official data released by the Delhi State Health Bulletin, a total of 5,481 fresh COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the national capital over the last 24 hours. Alongside the fresh cases, a total of three deaths have been recorded on Tuesday.

With nearly 5500 fresh cases in Delhi, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the city has jumped to 14,889. The surge of cases in the city has also pushed up the positivity rate over the past few days. The positivity rate of COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 8.37 percent today.

COVID19 | Delhi reports 5,481 new cases & 3 deaths; Active cases 14,889. Positivity rate rises to 8.37% pic.twitter.com/G1Jq0Fx9zK — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

According to the official notice, there are a total of 168 people who are on oxygen support in Delhi, while the number of people on ventilators has doubled to 14 in a day. The new data comes after the Delhi government imposed new restrictions in the city.

Amid the current surge in the daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the AAP government has decided to announce a weekend curfew in the city. During the curfew, government offices in the city will have to implement work from home for employees. Private offices will operate at 50 percent capacity on weekends.

All the government employees, barring those who are involved in essential services, have been asked to work from home. A night curfew had also been imposed in the national capital ahead of the New Year celebrations to restrict gatherings in the city.

Announcing the weekend curfew, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said, “DDMA has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb COVID surge. All government officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50% workforce of private offices will work from home.”