Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Great Wall of China damaged ‘beyond repair’ by two trying to build a shortcut

Meet Keshav Banerjee, the man who discovered MS Dhoni, brain behind CSK skipper’s success, he lives in…

Vicky Kaushal reveals what would it take for him and Katrina Kaif to do a film together: 'Ghar aake conflict ho jaaega'

Teachers' Day 2023: 7 best on-screen portrayals of mentors in Bollywood

Richest cricketers of Pakistan

Popular Bollywood actors with Pakistan connection

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Vicky Kaushal reveals what would it take for him and Katrina Kaif to do a film together: 'Ghar aake conflict ho jaaega'

India's most successful actress has earned Rs 4000 crore at box office; its not Aishwarya, Deepika, Priyanka, Nayanthara

Step inside Hema Malini's Mumbai home with antique living area, dance hall, portraits of Dharmendra, Esha Deol, Ahana

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Delhi reports 486 new COVID-19 infections, positivity rate at 0.63 per cent

The reduced positivity rate in Delhi is an important sign as experts consider it to be a crucial metre to understand the spread of any infection.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 08:22 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The national capital recorded 486 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday (January 7), marking the sixth time in January 2020 that the daily number of infections have remained below 500.

At the same time, the positivity rate of COVID-19 in Delhi has come down to 0.63 per cent. The total number of active cases also dropped from 4,481 on January 6 to 4,168 on January 7.

As per the bulletin of the Delhi health department, the city conducted 77,522 tests on the previous day, which included 43,347 RT-PCR tests and 34,175 rapid antigen tests.

The capital city previously reported 654 cases on Wednesday (January 6). It is the only day in the new year when the daily number of infections were more than 500 in Delhi.

The reduced positivity rate is an important sign as experts consider it to be a crucial metre to understand the spread of any infection. As per the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO), a region with a comprehensive testing programme is required to have a positivity rate below 5 per cent for two weeks and that is only when an outbreak would be considered under control.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had earlier commented that the positivity rate staying below one per cent for the last few days in Delhi indicated an improvement in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the number of active cases are also reducing, the Delhi government decided to de-escalate the number of beds at its many COVID-19 health centres. The number of beds are slated to go down from 305 in three centres to 50 beds in one centre.

On the New Year's eve, the government had ordered both government and private hospitals in the capital to de-escalate the number of beds. There are about 115 hospitals in the city.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

National Nutrition Week 2023: Understanding the importance of good fats in your diet

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro station gates to remain shut for sometime from September 8-10, check details

Chinese President Xi Jinping not coming to Delhi for G20 Summit, Premier Li Qiang to visit instead

Paresh Rawal opens up on less screen time in Dream Girl 2: 'The issue is you don’t get good scripts...'

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal seeks divine blessings at Bageshwar Dham after Asia Cup 2023 snub

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE