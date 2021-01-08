Delhi reports 486 new COVID-19 infections, positivity rate at 0.63 per cent

The reduced positivity rate in Delhi is an important sign as experts consider it to be a crucial metre to understand the spread of any infection.

The national capital recorded 486 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday (January 7), marking the sixth time in January 2020 that the daily number of infections have remained below 500.

At the same time, the positivity rate of COVID-19 in Delhi has come down to 0.63 per cent. The total number of active cases also dropped from 4,481 on January 6 to 4,168 on January 7.

As per the bulletin of the Delhi health department, the city conducted 77,522 tests on the previous day, which included 43,347 RT-PCR tests and 34,175 rapid antigen tests.

The capital city previously reported 654 cases on Wednesday (January 6). It is the only day in the new year when the daily number of infections were more than 500 in Delhi.

The reduced positivity rate is an important sign as experts consider it to be a crucial metre to understand the spread of any infection. As per the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO), a region with a comprehensive testing programme is required to have a positivity rate below 5 per cent for two weeks and that is only when an outbreak would be considered under control.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had earlier commented that the positivity rate staying below one per cent for the last few days in Delhi indicated an improvement in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the number of active cases are also reducing, the Delhi government decided to de-escalate the number of beds at its many COVID-19 health centres. The number of beds are slated to go down from 305 in three centres to 50 beds in one centre.

On the New Year's eve, the government had ordered both government and private hospitals in the capital to de-escalate the number of beds. There are about 115 hospitals in the city.