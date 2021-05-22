Delhi reports 2,260 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 31

Amid a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, Delhi reported 2,260 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest number of new cases since March 31 this year.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the city reported 182 more deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours. This is the least number of deaths in a day since April 18. The total death toll has gone up to 23,013.

The positivity rate has declined to 3.58 percent which is the lowest since April 1. The metropolis now has 31,308 active cases which is the lowest number since April 10.

The total count of cases in the city stands at 14,15,219. The city is under lockdown for almost a month and the number of new cases and positivity rate is declining in the city for the past few days. The health bulletin said 6,453 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 13,60,898.

It said that 63,155 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours of which 43,061 were RT-PCR tests while 20,094 were rapid antigen tests. The case fatality rate stands at 1.63 percent and the cumulative positivity rate at 7.58 percent. The bulletin said that 49,957 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours of which 41,155 took their first dose and 8,802 took second of the vaccine.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that COVID-19 vaccination for the 18-44 age group will be halted from today as vaccine stock for the category has been consumed. The Chief Minister said he had written to the central government and sought more vaccines.