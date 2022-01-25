Delhi reduces 'dry days' to only three this year from 21 - All you need to know

Under its new excise policy, the Delhi government has reduced the number of dry days to just three from 21 days last year, as per official order issued by the Excise department on Monday. With the new order, the licensed bars and pubs across the city will only be closed on Republic Day, Gandhi Jayanti and Independence Day.

The restriction on sale of liquor on dry days will not apply to the service of alcohol to occupants in case of hotels having L-15 license, said the Excise department order. Earlier, the dry days numbered 21 including birth anniversary of great leaders and religious festivals.

All the licensees shall exhibit this order at some conspicuous place of their licensed premises. The business premises of a licensee shall be kept closed on dry day. The new order was issued by Deputy Commissioner (Excise) Anand Kumar Tiwari.

Apart from the above three dry days, the Government may declare any other day in the year as dry day from time to time, the order said. The new excise policy has also stated that the legal age for drinking will be lowered from 25 to 21. However, a formal notification in that regard is yet to be issued.

Things to know about the new order

The Delhi government may declare any other day in the year as 'dry day' from time to time.

The business premises of a licensee will be kept closed on dry days, says the new order.

Licensees will not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes related to number of dry days.

All the licensees will exhibit the dry day order at some conspicuous place of their licensed premises.

The order will not apply to the service of alcohol to occupants in case of hotels having L-15 license.