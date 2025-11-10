Delhi Red Fort blast: Fire Department reaches spot after receiving call regarding explosion in a car near metro station | WATCH

In a latest development in the Delhi Red Fort blast incident, the fire department has claimed that a call was received regarding the explosion in a car. Know more about it.

In the latest development in the Red Fort blast incident, the Delhi Fire Department has claimed that they received a call regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, following which 3 to four vehicles caught fire and sustained damage. A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has also reached the spot.

See the visuals:

#WATCH | A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has… pic.twitter.com/F7jbepnb4F — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

Multiple casualties have been brought to the LNJP (Lok Nayak Jai Prakash) Hospital due to the blast near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station. Several people have been injured in the incident, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources. Several senior police officials at the spot following a blast near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said, "We got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot..."

Car parts seen strewn around due to the force of the blast.

#WATCH | Delhi: Car parts seen strewn around due to the force of the blast



Multiple casualties have been brought to the LNJP hospital due to the blast near Gate No 1 of Red Fort Metro Station. Several people have been injured in the incident, sources tell ANI pic.twitter.com/UA8KDHqDTN — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words..." said a local to ANI.