Delhi

DELHI

Delhi Red Fort blast: Fire Department reaches spot after receiving call regarding explosion in a car near metro station | WATCH

In a latest development in the Delhi Red Fort blast incident, the fire department has claimed that a call was received regarding the explosion in a car. Know more about it.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 08:08 PM IST

Delhi Red Fort blast: Fire Department reaches spot after receiving call regarding explosion in a car near metro station | WATCH
A car new Red Fort monument in New Delhi was exploded on Monday evening
In the latest development in the Red Fort blast incident, the Delhi Fire Department has claimed that they received a call regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, following which 3 to four vehicles caught fire and sustained damage. A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has also reached the spot. 

See the visuals:

Multiple casualties have been brought to the LNJP (Lok Nayak Jai Prakash) Hospital due to the blast near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station. Several people have been injured in the incident, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources. Several senior police officials at the spot following a blast near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said, "We got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot..."

Car parts seen strewn around due to the force of the blast.

When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words..." said a local to ANI.

