FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Delhi Red Fort blast case takes new turn as NIA court takes cognizance of chargesheet

Red Fort blast case takes new turn as NIA court takes cognizance of chargesheet

Gujarat fire: Raisin products factory catches fire in Ahmedabad's Naroda

Gujarat fire: Raisin products factory catches fire in Ahmedabad's Naroda

Xi Jinping's PLA Purge Widens: China removes General Zhao Zongqi who led Galwan and Doklam clashes against India

China removes General Zhao Zongqi who led Galwan Valley clash against India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost

From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films

OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters

Latest NewsDelhi

DELHI

Delhi Red Fort blast case takes new turn as NIA court takes cognizance of chargesheet

A Special NIA court in Delhi has taken cognisance of the chargesheet in the November 2025 Red Fort blast case, with the matter listed for hearing on September 9.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 29, 2026, 01:27 PM IST

Delhi Red Fort blast case takes new turn as NIA court takes cognizance of chargesheet
ANI Photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    A Special NIA Court at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue on Saturday took cognisance of the chargesheets filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the November 2025 Red Fort car blast case.

    Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma took cognisance of the chargesheets against the accused and directed the agency to provide copies of the prosecution documents. The next hearing has been scheduled for September 9.

    The NIA had filed a 7,500-page chargesheet against 11 accused persons, naming 588 witnesses, along with more than 395 documents and over 200 material exhibits. A supplementary chargesheet was filed on June 27, 2026.

    11 accused named in NIA chargesheet

    The accused produced before the court through video conferencing included Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr Muzamil Shakeel, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar.

    The agency has also named Dr Umer Un Nabi as an alleged key conspirator. However, proceedings against him are proposed to be abated following his death in the blast.

    The NIA has alleged that the accused were associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), which the agency describes as an offshoot of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). AGuH was declared a terrorist organisation by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2018.

    NIA alleges larger conspiracy

    According to the NIA, the investigation uncovered a wider conspiracy involving individuals allegedly radicalised by the ideology of AQIS and AGuH.

    The agency claimed that the accused had reorganised the group as AGuH Interim during a secret meeting in Srinagar in 2022. It further alleged that they planned an operation called Operation Heavenly Hind with the aim of overthrowing the elected government and establishing Sharia rule.

    The NIA has alleged that the accused recruited members, propagated extremist ideology, collected weapons and ammunition and prepared explosives.

    11 killed in Red Fort blast

    The high-intensity vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) explosion took place near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10, 2025. According to the NIA, the blast killed 11 people, injured several others and damaged nearby property.

    The agency has invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

    The NIA has alleged that the explosive used in the attack was Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), which was allegedly prepared after several experiments. Investigators also claimed to have uncovered the alleged procurement of prohibited firearms and experiments involving rocket-based and drone-mounted IEDs.

    Investigation spread across multiple states

    The NIA said its investigation covered Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi-NCR. The agency also said forensic and scientific evidence, including DNA fingerprinting and voice analysis, helped establish the identity of Umer Un Nabi, who died in the blast.

    The case will next come up before the court on September 9.

    (With inputs from ANI)

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Delhi Red Fort blast case takes new turn as NIA court takes cognizance of chargesheet
    Red Fort blast case takes new turn as NIA court takes cognizance of chargesheet
    Gujarat fire: Raisin products factory catches fire in Ahmedabad's Naroda
    Gujarat fire: Raisin products factory catches fire in Ahmedabad's Naroda
    Xi Jinping's PLA Purge Widens: China removes General Zhao Zongqi who led Galwan and Doklam clashes against India
    China removes General Zhao Zongqi who led Galwan Valley clash against India
    J&K Horror: Nurse arrested after 15-year-old rape victim dies post pregnancy termination; probe underway
    J&K Horror: Nurse arrested after 15-year-old rape victim dies
    Maharashtra: FDA officer cornered over expired biscuits, accused of taking bribe in Sambhajinagar
    FDA officer cornered over expired biscuits, accused of taking bribe in Sambhajin
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
    From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
    OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
    OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
    Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
    Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
    From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
    From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
    From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
    From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement