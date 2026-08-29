Delhi Red Fort blast case takes new turn as NIA court takes cognizance of chargesheet

A Special NIA court in Delhi has taken cognisance of the chargesheet in the November 2025 Red Fort blast case, with the matter listed for hearing on September 9.

A Special NIA Court at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue on Saturday took cognisance of the chargesheets filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the November 2025 Red Fort car blast case.

Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma took cognisance of the chargesheets against the accused and directed the agency to provide copies of the prosecution documents. The next hearing has been scheduled for September 9.

The NIA had filed a 7,500-page chargesheet against 11 accused persons, naming 588 witnesses, along with more than 395 documents and over 200 material exhibits. A supplementary chargesheet was filed on June 27, 2026.

11 accused named in NIA chargesheet

The accused produced before the court through video conferencing included Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr Muzamil Shakeel, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar.

The agency has also named Dr Umer Un Nabi as an alleged key conspirator. However, proceedings against him are proposed to be abated following his death in the blast.

The NIA has alleged that the accused were associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), which the agency describes as an offshoot of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). AGuH was declared a terrorist organisation by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2018.

NIA alleges larger conspiracy

According to the NIA, the investigation uncovered a wider conspiracy involving individuals allegedly radicalised by the ideology of AQIS and AGuH.

The agency claimed that the accused had reorganised the group as AGuH Interim during a secret meeting in Srinagar in 2022. It further alleged that they planned an operation called Operation Heavenly Hind with the aim of overthrowing the elected government and establishing Sharia rule.

The NIA has alleged that the accused recruited members, propagated extremist ideology, collected weapons and ammunition and prepared explosives.

11 killed in Red Fort blast

The high-intensity vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) explosion took place near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10, 2025. According to the NIA, the blast killed 11 people, injured several others and damaged nearby property.

The agency has invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The NIA has alleged that the explosive used in the attack was Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), which was allegedly prepared after several experiments. Investigators also claimed to have uncovered the alleged procurement of prohibited firearms and experiments involving rocket-based and drone-mounted IEDs.

Investigation spread across multiple states

The NIA said its investigation covered Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi-NCR. The agency also said forensic and scientific evidence, including DNA fingerprinting and voice analysis, helped establish the identity of Umer Un Nabi, who died in the blast.

The case will next come up before the court on September 9.

(With inputs from ANI)