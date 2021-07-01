Delhi records hottest day of the year on Wednesday, monsoon unlikely for next 7 days

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital Delhi on Wednesday recorded the highest temperature of the year. The temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 43.5 degrees Celsius with a severe heatwave. Gurgaon recorded 44.7 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has said that the monsoon is unlikely to progress over the rest of northwest India till July 7. A respite from the heat is unlikely as the weather department has predicted another heatwave for Thursday.

The maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory, the official marker for Delhi, was seven notches above normal, weather officials said.

Other monitoring stations in the Capital, including Lodhi Road (43.7 degrees Celsius), Ayanagar (44.2), Ridge (44), Mungeshpur (44.3), Najafgarh (44.4), Pitampura (44.3), and Narela (43.7), also recorded a severe heatwave, the officials said.

The monitoring station at Pusa recorded a high of 44.3 degrees Celsius, eight notches above normal, they added.

However, Delhi is likely to have some respite from the heatwave on Friday and Saturday when it is expected to receive light rain which may bring down its soaring temperatures by some degrees.

The IMD also said temperatures in many parts of Northwest India are likely to cross 40 degrees Celsius due to dry and hot westerly winds.

As per the IMD, as on Wednesday, the monsoon has covered most parts of the country except parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab.

On Monday, Delhi recorded the first heatwave this summer with the mercury levels increasing to 43 degrees Celsius.