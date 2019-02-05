Delhi records first dengue case of 2019, viral fever cases rise

After almost a month of no cases, Delhi reported a dengue case in the last week of January 2019, first of the year as per the latest Municipal Corporation report on vector-borne diseases. As per the earlier reports from the year, no cases of malaria, dengue or chikungunya were reported in the first three weeks. Malaria and chikungunya still have not seen any cases this year.

While no new cases of malaria and chikungunya had been reported in January 2018, there had been six cases of dengue in the month of January last year. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December.

Last year, 2,798 dengue cases and four deaths were recorded by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

While the total count of people affected by dengue, in the month of November was 1,062, the highest cases in the month of November in the last six years, thus broke records. The number of cases of dengue in November in 2017 and 2016 was 816 and 655 respectively.

Apart from the vector-borne diseases, the capital is also seeing cold and viral fevers due to the cold weather. Many are falling sick off fevers thus leading to increased visits at the hospitals.

"The earliest recognisable symptoms of a viral infection are often fatigue and body ache. This may be followed by the onset of fever. In most cases, the fever is accompanied by a sore throat, running nose, nasal stuffiness, and red eyes. A headache is also a common symptom of viral infection. Vomiting and diarrhea may be present in some cases," said Rajesh Bhudiraja,doctor, Internal Medicine, Asian Institute of Medical Science.

Doctors have advised people to take precautions to ensure that there was no breeding of mosquito larvae around them and urged them to wear full-sleeves and use mosquito nets.

Water coolers should be dried up when not in use as dengue infection-carrying mosquitoes breed there a lot, a doctor said.