Delhi records 15,097 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; positivity rate at 15.34%

Amid the current surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, Delhi has once again recorded a high number of daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday. According to the official data, as many as 12,097 fresh COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Delhi today.

With the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the overall COVID-19 infection rate has also seen a significant spike in Delhi. The positivity rate of COVID-19 in the city stands as 15.34 percent today, while yesterday it was 11.88 percent.

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said that the government has predicted over 14,000 fresh cases of the virus today in the city. Jain had said, “Covid cases in Delhi have seen a sharp rise in the past few days. Many more cases have come, today it is going to be near 14,000.”

Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the health minister had ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in the national capital anytime soon. He asked the residents not to panic and said that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is currently under control.

While speaking to reporters, Satyendra Jain said, “Currently, the death ratio is 1 in 1,000. The situation is fine as compared to last time. Yesterday we had 9,000 free beds, today it has become 12,000, so our preparations are complete. We are now conducting close to 90,000 tests.”

The positivity rate of COVID-19 infections recorded in Delhi currently stands at an all-time high. The highest positivity rate in the city before this was recorded at 12.4 percent in May 2021, when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak.

In view of the significant rise in the COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has already imposed several COVID-19 guidelines in the state, including the imposition of a night curfew and a weekend lockdown. Gyms, cinema halls, sports complexes, and other places where gatherings are likely, have been shut down in Delhi.