Delhi records 10,665 COVID-19 cases with 11.88% positivity rate; lockdown speculations increase

Amid the current surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country, Delhi has recorded a high spike in the daily cases. As per the official data released on Wednesday, Delhi has recorded a total of 10,665 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.

The national capital has also seen a jump in the daily positivity rate today, as per the Delhi Health Bulletin. The positivity rate today stands at 11.88 percent, while the COVID-19 positivity rate on Tuesday was under 9 percent.

A total of eight COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Delhi today, taking the cumulative death tally to 25,121 in the national capital. According to the health bulletin, the total COVID-19 tally in Delhi has been pushed to 14,74,366.

The total number of patients admitted in the hospitals in Delhi is 782. After the spike in COVID-19 cases today, many are speculating the Aam Aadmi Party government to impose a full lockdown in the city, though no hints have been dropped in this regard by officials yet.

In view of the increase in daily COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Tuesday had announced a weekend curfew in the city. All the government offices have been asked to impose work from home for its employees, while private offices have been asked to work at 50 percent capacity.

A night curfew has already been in place in Delhi in view of the New Year celebrations. The timings of the night curfew in Delhi are 10 pm to 5 am. The timings of the weekend curfew are 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday, according to DDMA.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday said that many states have been identified as ‘states of concern’ amid the current COVID-19 spike. These states are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Gujarat.