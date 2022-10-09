Delhi rains: Twitter flooded with memes as capital receives heavy rainfall

#DelhiRains trends on Twitter as netizens shared photos, jokes and memes about the incessant rainfall.

Delhi continues to receive rainfall on Sunday after a heavy downpour on Saturday. The capital has witnessed waterlogging in several areas, which has led to traffic jams across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has for Sunday predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers at few places. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, post-monsoon rain in the area is due to the interactions of a western disturbance which lies as a trough in mid and upper air with a deep trough of easterly wind at a lower level.

Though the weather department has predicted that from Monday onwards there will be no rain in Delhi-NCR, Twitteratis have reacted to the incessant rains with hilarious memes. Check out the best memes on Delhi Rains.

When you need to go out in rain VS Eating chai pakode at home enjoying it. DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/AecnxrYIPj — Riya Bansal (@sarvagun_sampan) October 8, 2022

