Delhi Rains: Hundreds of passengers stranded at airport as flights delayed, rescheduled in NCR

File photo

Finally getting respite from the sweltering heatwave in the national capital, parts of Delhi NCR received heavy rains on early Monday morning. The rains were accompanied by gusty winds and long-lasting thunderstorms, which lasted for 3-4 hours.

Though the national capital breathed a sigh of relief as the temperature lowered, the heavy rains and thunderstorms in Delhi led to the flight operations in and around the city being severely affected, leading to a lot of inconvenience for passengers.

According to reports, hundreds of passengers were left stranded in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday morning after several flights were delayed or rescheduled due to the thunderstorms and windstorms in the city.

Many passengers also had to experience their flights being diverted to nearby cities such as Jaipur or Amritsar to avoid the turbulent skies of Delhi on Monday morning. The Delhi airport had warned of inconveniences in the flight scheduled in the morning, citing bad weather as a reason.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport tweeted on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Air India tweeted, “Due to inclement weather in Delhi, flights are getting diverted & delayed. Traffic congestion on roads is also likely. Passengers are requested to keep sufficient time in hand to report for flights.”

The residents of the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) rejoiced as heavy rains, thunderstorms, and windstorms lashed the city early in the morning on May 23, likely to bring major relief from the heatwave that had overtaken the entire NCR.

Further, the Indian Meteorological Department had tweeted, “Dust storm/Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 50-80 Km/h is very likely to continue over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours.”

