Heavy rain, strong winds lash various parts of Delhi

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2022, 05:09 PM IST

File photo

Several parts of Delhi received heavy rainfall on Monday with strong winds causing power outages at several places in the city.

The change in weather brought much-needed respite to the residents who suffered under a sultry morning, and days of scorching heat. The rain was accompanied by roaring clouds and pleasant winds that swept the city at a speed of 50 km/hr.

WATCH | Delhi Heavy rain lashes various parts of the national capital.



(Visuals from Lodhi road RK Ashram Marg) pic.twitter.com/p7jb0tt1J7 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

WATCH | Delhi witnesses uprooted trees amidst a heavy rainfall that hit the national capital. Visuals from Bhai Vir Singh Marg. pic.twitter.com/213buZrif2 May 30, 2022

Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, with the weather department predicting overcast conditions for the city on Monday.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 63 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.

Parts of the national capital received light rain on Sunday evening with the maximum temperature settling at 40.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.

