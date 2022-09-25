Delhi rains: Waterlogging, potholes, uprooting of trees in many parts, check full list of roads to avoid

The National Capital has had heavy rain for the past few days, which has caused road problems like potholes, waterlogging, and tree uprooting. The list of commuting routes that should be avoided was issued on Saturday by the Delhi Traffic Police.

Delhi Traffic Police informed via tweet and wrote, “Traffic Alert Due to incessant #DelhiRains in the last 24 hours, many roads have been affected by water logging, uprooting of trees and potholes. Commuters advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience.”

Water Logged roads to avoid:

Dhasna Bus Stand Najafgarh on Firni road – Najafgarh Abai Marg Chankya Puri on Abai marg – Chankya Puri Adchini Red Light on Aurobindo marg – Hauz Khas Rajdhani Park Metro Station on Rohtak road – Nagloi

READ | Delhi: AAP alleges Rs 84 crore scam in garbage processing, MCD rejects allegations

Trees uprooted on these roads:

QU Block Pitam Pura on outer ring road – Samaypur Badli Y-Point Chhattarpur CDR Chowk on Mehraul Gurugram road – Mehrauli Kaveri Apartment Masoodpur on Abdul Gaffar Khan marg – Vasant Kunj Adchini Red Light on Aurobindo marg – Hauz Khas In front of Fortis Hospital on Mahipalpur Chhattarpur marg – Vasant Kunj

READ | Caught on cam, three petrol bombs thrown at house of RSS member in Tamil Nadu

Pothholes located on these roads:

SPM to Vande Matram marg ‘U’ Turn – Chankyapuri Ashram to Kilokri on Ring road – Lajpat Nagar Bijwasan Gaon on Najafgarh Kapasehra road – Vasant Kunj Delhi Cantt metro station Mayapuri to Dhaula Kuan on Ring road – Mayapuri On loop from Azadpur to Shalimar Bagh on Righ road – Jahangirpuri Round about Patel Chowk on Ashok road – Parliament street In front of Niti Ayog on Sansad marg – Parliament street Round about RML on Talkatora road – Parliament street Opposite of PTI Building on Sansad marg – Parliament street

READ | Bhopal: Three students record obscene video of batchmate changing clothes at institute, try to extort money, 2 held