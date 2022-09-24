Delhi rains: Avoid THESE stretches of roads due to waterlogging, potholes, uprooting of trees

File Photo

As heavy rains continue to lash Delhi, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday night advised commuters to avoid certain stretches because of waterlogging, potholes, and uprooting of trees.

Many roads have been affected in the national capital due to an incessant spell of rainfall. "Due to incessant rains in Delhi in the last 24 hours, many roads have been affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees, and potholes. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience," Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Waterlogged roads commuters should avoid

Libaspur underpass on GT Road

Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut on the Ring Road

CDR Chowk on Anuvrat Marg

Andheria Mor (Gurugram direction) and Vasant Kunj on MG Road

Under the Nizamuddin bridge on the Ring Road

Singhu border near the petrol pump on NH-1

Near Sainik Farm on MB Road

Stretch from the W-Point to the Zoo red light on Mathura Road

Near the Kendriya Sachivalaya on Pandit Pant Marg

From Ardhchini to the PTS red light on Aurobindo Marg

Near the Qutb Minar on Anuvart Marg

Under the Azad Market Flyover on Rani Jhansi Road.

Trees are uprooted on THESE routes in Delhi

Near Shivaji Stadium on Shahid Bhagat Marg

Dilshad Garden on Dilshad Garden road

Near the Qutb Minar on MB Road

Hauz Khas Market on Hauz Khas Market road

Near Khel Gaon on August Kranti Marg

Near Laxmibai College on GTK Road

Near the Dwarka Sector 6,7 red light on Dwarka Road

Near DPS Vasant Kunj (south side) on Vasant Kunj road

Near Gharonda apartment on Sreshta Vihar road

Behind Andhra Education on Press Enclave road

Near Shah Jat Gaon on August Kranti Marg

Kalkaji Main Road on Kalkaji road

Stretch from Nanak Piyau to Laxmi Bai college on GTK road

Near Mrignayi Chowk in Dilshad Garden

Lajpat Nagar bus stand on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg

Nirankari Satsang Bhawan in B Block Mangolpuri

Mangolpuri main road, near Satyawati College in Ashok Vihar on Choudhary Gulab Singh Marg

Katwaria Sarai on Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg

Karol Bagh Hathi Chowk on Gangadhar Mandir Marg

RK Khanna Tennis stadium (IIT side) on Africa Avenue Road

Africa Avenue Tennis Stadium on Africa Avenue Road

Near the side of Khel Gaon on August Kranti Marg.

Where are the potholes in Delhi located?

Azad Market Chowk

R/A Idgah on Rani Jhansi Road

Ring Road near Satya Niketan Moti Bagh

Patel Chowk to Ashoka Road

Near RML hospital on Talkatora road

Near INA Market on Aurobindo Marg

Azad Market near DCM Chowk

Telco T-Point

Dauli Piyau Najafgarh road

Rafi Marg in front of Neeti Aayog

Peeragarhi Chowk on Rohtak Road

Near Swami Dayanand Hospital in Seemapuri

MB Road near Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for rainfall in the national capital and cautioned the citizens about the same. The yellow alert is issued after Delhi and its adjacent areas witnessed torrential rainfall alerting the citizens to be prepared for the next two-three days.