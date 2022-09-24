Delhi rains: Avoid THESE stretches of roads due to waterlogging, potholes, uprooting of trees

As heavy rains continue to lash Delhi, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday night advised commuters to avoid certain stretches because of waterlogging, potholes, and uprooting of trees.
Many roads have been affected in the national capital due to an incessant spell of rainfall. "Due to incessant rains in Delhi in the last 24 hours, many roads have been affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees, and potholes. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience," Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.
Libaspur underpass on GT Road
Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut on the Ring Road
CDR Chowk on Anuvrat Marg
Andheria Mor (Gurugram direction) and Vasant Kunj on MG Road
Under the Nizamuddin bridge on the Ring Road
Singhu border near the petrol pump on NH-1
Near Sainik Farm on MB Road
Stretch from the W-Point to the Zoo red light on Mathura Road
Near the Kendriya Sachivalaya on Pandit Pant Marg
From Ardhchini to the PTS red light on Aurobindo Marg
Near the Qutb Minar on Anuvart Marg
Under the Azad Market Flyover on Rani Jhansi Road.
Near Shivaji Stadium on Shahid Bhagat Marg
Dilshad Garden on Dilshad Garden road
Near the Qutb Minar on MB Road
Hauz Khas Market on Hauz Khas Market road
Near Khel Gaon on August Kranti Marg
Near Laxmibai College on GTK Road
Near the Dwarka Sector 6,7 red light on Dwarka Road
Near DPS Vasant Kunj (south side) on Vasant Kunj road
Near Gharonda apartment on Sreshta Vihar road
Behind Andhra Education on Press Enclave road
Near Shah Jat Gaon on August Kranti Marg
Kalkaji Main Road on Kalkaji road
Stretch from Nanak Piyau to Laxmi Bai college on GTK road
Near Mrignayi Chowk in Dilshad Garden
Lajpat Nagar bus stand on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg
Nirankari Satsang Bhawan in B Block Mangolpuri
Mangolpuri main road, near Satyawati College in Ashok Vihar on Choudhary Gulab Singh Marg
Katwaria Sarai on Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg
Karol Bagh Hathi Chowk on Gangadhar Mandir Marg
RK Khanna Tennis stadium (IIT side) on Africa Avenue Road
Africa Avenue Tennis Stadium on Africa Avenue Road
Near the side of Khel Gaon on August Kranti Marg.
Azad Market Chowk
R/A Idgah on Rani Jhansi Road
Ring Road near Satya Niketan Moti Bagh
Patel Chowk to Ashoka Road
Near RML hospital on Talkatora road
Near INA Market on Aurobindo Marg
Azad Market near DCM Chowk
Telco T-Point
Dauli Piyau Najafgarh road
Rafi Marg in front of Neeti Aayog
Peeragarhi Chowk on Rohtak Road
Near Swami Dayanand Hospital in Seemapuri
MB Road near Karni Singh Shooting Range.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for rainfall in the national capital and cautioned the citizens about the same. The yellow alert is issued after Delhi and its adjacent areas witnessed torrential rainfall alerting the citizens to be prepared for the next two-three days.