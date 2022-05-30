Delhi: 2 dead, hundreds of trees uprooted as severe storm batters capital

Photo: Sidhant Sibal

Two persons were killed and several injured as a fierce thunderstorm packing winds of up to 100 kmph and heavy rains battered the national capital on Monday evening.

The heavy rain also caused uprooting hundreds of trees, disrupting road and air traffic and damaged vehicles and buildings, including the iconic Jama Masjid.

Police and fire brigade personnel responded to scores of rescue calls while commuters went through a harrowing time as they were caught in massive traffic jams in many areas, including Lutyens' Delhi, ITO, Kashmiri Gate, MB Road and Rajghat, caused by waterlogging and uprooting of trees.

According to police, 294 calls about fallen trees were received till 8 pm on Monday.

Severe storm in 4 years

This was the first storm of "severe" intensity in Delhi since 2018, a Met department official said.

Delhi recorded 17.8 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, and the thunderstorm led to a drastic fall in the temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory -- from 40 degrees Celsius at 4:20 pm to 25 degrees Celsius at 5:40 PM.

2 people died

A 50-year-old man died in the Jama Masjid area in centra Delhi after a portion of a balcony of his neighbour's house fell on him during the strong winds when he was standing outside his residence.

The victim, identified as Kailash, was declared brought dead at Sanjeevan hospital in Daryaganj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

In the Angoori Bagh area of North Delhi, a 65-year-old homeless man identified as Basir Baba died after a Peepal tree fell on him, the police said.

Delhi Airport

The Indira Gandhi International Airport reported winds gusting up to 100 kmph. The Palam weather station logged a maximum wind speed of 70 kmph, according to the Met department.

At least five flights were also diverted and 70 were delayed at the Delhi airport due to the thunderstorm, officials said. The delayed flights included at least 40 departures, they said.

