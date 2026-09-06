Delhi rain turns deadly: Building collapse near Satya Niketan, several feared trapped under debris

A building collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Sunday afternoon, leaving several people feared trapped under the debris. Rescue operation underway.

Delhi rain turns deadly as a building collapsed in the Satya Niketan area of southwest Delhi on Sunday, with several feared trapped under the debris. Emergency teams, including Delhi Fire Service personnel and police, have rushed to the spot, and a rescue operation is underway. Authorities are yet to confirm the exact number of people trapped under the debris.

Building collapses in Satya Niketan

A building collapsed near Shiv Mandir in Satya Niketan around 1:30 PM on Sunday, causing panic in the area. As per media reports, the building that collapsed was five storeys high. Satya Niketan is located near Delhi University's South Campus, which is why several college students live in the area. According to initial reports, the building which collapsed was also a paying guest (PG) accommodation.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rescue operation is underway at the site of a building collapse near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi. The fire department received an alert around 1:30 PM. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/GnrqscetLl — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026

Eyewitness recalls collapse horror

While speaking to ANI, an eyewitness who also has a shop in the area explained the incident and said, ''I have a shop nearby. We were sitting inside it when we suddenly heard a sound—like the rumble of an earthquake. We rushed out immediately; there was a lot of smoke and dust here. The entire building had collapsed. Some bodies were recovered, and they also rescued four children who were still breathing. Sounds are still coming from within the rubble—children crying out, "Save us, save us!".

''There are at least 25–30 children. There was a boys' PG and a girls' PG here nearby. 4-5 people have been rescued; 2-3 bodies have been recovered, and more are likely to be found. They were constructing a basement. They had reinforced the upper structure, but the pillars at the bottom were weak. They were renovating the building—specifically to create a rental space on the ground floor—and that caused the collapse. Laborers were working down below and got buried,'' he added.