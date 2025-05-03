The warning comes on the heels of a record-breaking spell of rain on Friday morning, with Safdarjung — Delhi’s primary weather station — logging 77 mm of rain in just six hours between 2:30am and 8:30am.

Delhi woke up to a dramatic shift in weather on Friday morning, as a thunderstorm and heavy rain swept through the city, causing disruptions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Some areas may also experience strong winds of up to 40 km/h, very light to light rainfall, and generally cloudy skies.

The coming week is expected to bring more cloudy skies, with chances of rain or thunderstorms. Temperatures are forecast to range between 21 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

Delhi on Friday recorded 78mm of rainfall till 8:30 am, the second highest in 24 hours since 1901, just behind 119.3 mm on May 20, 2021, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)The highest rainfall was recorded at Lodhi Road -78 mm, just ahead of Safdarjung Airport, which recorded 77mm.

According to IMD, moisture and wind convergence over the area from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, assisted by a persistent highly favourable synoptic pattern at both lower and middle tropospheric levels, resulted in heavy rainfall. The highest rainfall recorded since 1901 was 119.3mm on May 20, 2021, at SFD Airport. According to IMD, it was associated with the movement of the remnant of the 'Tauktae' Cyclone, which crossed the Gujarat coast.

The heavy rainfall immediately caused a dip in the temperature by seven to ten degrees Celsius. The sudden rain resulted in heavy waterlogging, leading to traffic congestion in parts of Delhi, places like Gurugram, Delhi Airport and Minto Road were severely inundated, resulting in significant inconvenience for the public. This abrupt shift in weather conditions has left individuals facing considerable challenges.

The IMD had issued a red alert on Friday, advising residents to take extra precautions and stay safe.

People are urged to plan their travel carefully, stay indoors during severe weather, and follow official updates. While the cooler weather is a welcome break from the summer heat, it’s also a reminder of how quickly conditions can change.

(with inputs from ANI)