Delhi: Private hospitals with over 100 health staff to assist in COVID vaccination programme

Many countries have began with the COVID vaccination process, even as the world battles with the new variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the UK. India too is making its own preparations. Meanwhile, national capital Delhi is gearing up for the vaccination programme.

The latest is that top private hospitals in Delhi, with more than 100 healthcare workers will be used to carry out the vaccination programme for COVID-19.

"The immunisation programme in private hospitals will be carried out in coordination with government officials. Under the supervision of government officials, the vaccination programme in hospitals with more than 100 healthcare workers will be carried out. There will be three rooms at each vaccination booth - one each for waiting, vaccination and observation," said Dr Suneela Garg, public health expert and advisor to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Delhi government has finalised the list of 603 cold chain points, including mohalla clinics and government hospitals, that will play an important role in this process.

The coronavirus vaccines requires very low temperatures for storing. While the Pfizer Inc-BioNTech SE vaccine needs to be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius, Moderna's mRNA vaccine must be stored at -20 degrees Celsius. Covaxin can be stored at 2-8 degree Celsius.

According to the World Health Organisation, the purpose of the vaccine cold chain is to maintain product quality from the time of manufacture until the point of administration by ensuring that vaccines are stored and transported within recommended temperature ranges.

Vaccination programme in Delhi

- Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that 51 lakh people in Delhi will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase.

- 1.2 crore doses required to cover priority categories comprising healthcare workers, police, civil defence volunteers, those aged above 50 and people aged below 50 with associated comorbidities such as diabetes, heart ailments, among others.

- 3,500 healthcare workers are being trained for the immunisation programme; around 300 more staff have been enrolled.

- Of them, 600 workers are from the private sector, 200 are from hospitals under railways, cantonment

- 700 medical officers are appointed for monitoring these cold chain points.

- The training programme will be completed by Tuesday.

"During the training programme, the healthcare workers will be informed about the safety of the vaccine, use of digital application Co-WIN, monitoring and vaccine logistics management," added Dr Garg.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 758 COVID cases, the lowest in over four months and 30 new fatalities.The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6,21,439 and death toll rose to 10,414.