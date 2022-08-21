Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhiites will soon be able to give a missed call to get power subsidy: Check details

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had in May this year announced that those consumers who wish to opt-out of the subsidy can do so from October 1, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 03:14 PM IST

Delhiites will soon be able to give a missed call to get power subsidy: Check details
File photo

AAP-led Arvind Kejriwal government is set to issue a phone number to allow residents to opt-in for the power subsidy at ease. Now, Delhiites will soon be able to give a missed call to register for the Delhi power subsidy. 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the power portfolio, chaired a key meeting with senior officials of the power department, DISCOMs (power distribution companies) and other departments concerned on Saturday.

The agenda of the meeting was to simplify the process of opting-in and opting-out of the power subsidy offered by the Delhi government. The Deputy CM instructed the officials to make the process simpler for the consumers so that every citizen could easily register their choice with the department instead of engaging in a long-drawn process.

During the meeting, it was decided that the Delhi government will issue a power-subsidy phone line.

Sisodia stated, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government always strives to ensure that its services reach every citizen in Delhi. The Chief Minister had announced that the power subsidy would now be regulated on an opt-in basis. The Delhi Government is committed to simplifying access to governance and bringing new-age reforms in its services."

READ | Mithila Makhana gets GI tag, Centre says decision likely to boost farmers' income

Consumers will be able to drop a missed call on this phone line or send a Whatsapp on it to register their choice. All bills will carry QR codes from now on, which the consumers can scan to register their choice.

The consumers will also have a walk-in option wherein they will be able to go to the DISCOM centre and register their choice for the subsidy.

Back in May, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that Delhiites will continue getting free electricity while informing that those consumers who wish to opt-out of the subsidy can do so from October 1, 2022.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 428 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.