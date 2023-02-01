Delhi pollution: Restrictions under GRAP stage 2 revoked as air quality improves

Delhi pollution: Capital's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'moderate' category at 164.

Delhi air quality: As the air quality in the Delhi-NCR has slightly improved, the Commission for Air Quality Management has decided to revoke restrictions under stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). However, restrictions under stage 1 of GRAP will continue in the region.

Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI), which stood in the 'moderate' category, was recorded at 164. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR, the air quality will remain 'moderate' or the 'lower end of poor' for the next two days.

Delhiites woke up to a windy morning on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 8.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The humidity level oscillated between 53 per cent and 100 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for Thursday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees, respectively.

Under GRAP, there are four stages of adverse air quality. Stage one in a case of ‘poor’ air quality (AQI 201-300); stage two for ‘very poor’ air quality (AQI 301-400); stage three for ‘severe’ air quality (AQI 401-450); and stage four for ‘severe plus’ (AQI more than 450).

