Delhi pollution: Diplomatic community to meet to take stock, many express concern

The diplomatic community in Delhi is all set to meet to take stock of the high pollution level in Delhi. The meeting comes as the pollution level has reached a hazardous level in the city. The date and time of the meet are still to be decided.

During the meet, a source told WION, " The diplomatic community will not only talk about the issue but also hear suggestions of foreign diplomats stationed in Delhi," further adding that "it affects all of Delhi residents not only diplomats."

Several foreign envoys and diplomats have expressed concerns about the rising pollution level in the city, with one diplomat saying, "many people are affected. By embassy doctor's estimate, a cough that can go in a week goes on for a month or more even if a person is fine. We suffer as much as any other Delhi resident. We breathe the same air, and we have no special air purifying equipment".

Another envoy said, "many are very concerned about their health and their staff and their families. There is also the feeling that more can be done to avoid this yearly phenomenon than what is already being done."

An envoy who just took charge and began his tenure in Delhi said, "This is my first time to experience this! Really severe!"

The flight of one envoy was diverted to another city due to low visibility in the national capital.

Visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel last week called for replacing diesel buses with electric buses and said, "who so ever looked at the pollution level in Delhi will find a good argument to replace more of the buses."

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi crossed 1000 in many parts on Sunday, and a lot of flights had to be diverted due to poor visibility. Schools have been closed in the National capital as a preventive measure. Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, PK Mishra, took a high-level meeting on the high pollution level, and it was decided that the Cabinet Secretary will monitor the situation in the states of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi on a daily basis.