Delhi pollution: Capital, NCR chokes amid 'severe' air quality, AQI stands at 354

File Photo

The national capital's air quality deteriorated further on Wednesday, slipping into the 'very poor' category. Media outlet ANI said that the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was 354 this morning. The neighbouring cities of Noida and Gurugram also saw a steady decline in air quality.

This morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Noida was at 406, putting the city in the 'severe' category, while in Gurugram, the AQI was still at 346, indicating 'very bad' air quality. At an AQI of 350, the air quality at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport likewise remained in the 'very bad' category.

It is considered that an AQI between zero and 50 is "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

According to a report from ANI, the Air Quality Index in the nation's capital was 385 on Tuesday, the same as it had been the day before. Residents of the city were greeted with a hazy dawn due to heavy pollution. Next-door cities Noida and Gurugram also saw a decline in air quality.

According to data, Noida has a severe level of air pollution (AQI of 44). Gurugram experienced "extremely bad" air quality (AQI: 391), while "severe" air pollution (AQI: 594) was recorded at Dhirpur, also in Delhi.

Also, READ: Pollution: Noida air quality worse than Delhi, Gurugram logs 'very poor' AQI

Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR



Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 406 in Noida (UP) in 'Severe' category, 346 in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'Very Poor' category & 350 near Delhi Airport T3 in 'Very Poor' category



Delhi's overall AQI currently at 354 (Very Poor category) pic.twitter.com/O9wGblAYqx November 2, 2022

As air quality in the nation's capital continues to deteriorate, the Commission for Air Quality Management on Tuesday ordered the Delhi government to explore 24-hour deployment of water sprinklers and anti-smog guns in an effort to rein in the city's escalating pollution levels.

There were calmer winds and roaring field fires in Punjab on Tuesday, making for the worst 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 424 in Delhi this year.