Delhi Pollution: Air quality to turn ‘very poor’ from Saturday, GRAP stage 2 comes into effect (file photo)

Ahead of Diwali, air quality in Delhi-NCR is likely to turn into 'very poor' category by Saturday, October 22. Due to this, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed authorities to enact stage two of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

What is GRAP?

GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation. The second stage of GRAP includes banning the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants and open eateries. It also includes banning the use of diesel generators, except for essential services. GRAP is classified under four stages of adverse air quality in Delhi.

Stage 1 - 'poor' air quality (AQI 201-300)

Stage 2 - 'very poor' air quality (AQI 301-400)

Stage 3 - 'severe' air quality (AQI 401-450)

Stage 4 - 'severe plus' (AQI >450)

The sub-committee constituted for invoking actions under GRAP reviewed the air quality scenario in the region at a meeting on Wednesday. It was noted that there is a forecast for deterioration of air quality over Delhi due to calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions. The Diwali festival on October 24 is expected to worsen the situation further.

What is banned under stage 2 of GRAP?