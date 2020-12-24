Delhi police to use sound level metres for noise pollution, file challan

The Delhi police have for the first time started a campaign for filing penalties (challan) under noise pollution in the national capital.

For the purpose, the Delhi police are using sound level metres. This is the first time that a machine like this is being used by the police.

The sound level metre has a sensor, which catches the sounds and checks its measurement in Decibels (dB).

According to the Delhi police notification, the parameters for the noise pollution are fixed. The measurement should be within 75 dB in the industrial areas during the day and within 70 dB at night. In the commercial areas, it is fixed at 65 dB in the day and 55 dB at night.

As for the residential areas, the maximum noise measurement is fixed at 55 dB during the day and 45 dB at night. In the silence zones, the noise must be within the limit of 50 dB during the day and 40 dB at night.

In case the sound level is found to be above these limits, legal action can be taken by the police. The action can be taken under the Environmental Protection Act. Under the Act, action can be taken if the sound produced by presser horns, DJs, and music exceeds the standardised levels.

The challans are being issued by the police under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2020.

Under the Act, the court decides the amount of the fine after the police send the challan to the court. If the offence is proved, it can lead to an imprisonment of five years and a fine of Rs 1,00,000. For repeat offenders, it can lead to a fine of Rs 5000 and seven years of imprisonment.

The complaints under the rules can be filed at a civil court.