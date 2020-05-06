Delhi Police team returns after facing protest at DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan's residence

Headlines

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

Akshay Kumar reduces his fees by large proportion? Know how much he charged for OMG 2

PM Modi calls visit to France 'special', says it will inject fresh momentum into strategic partnership

School Holiday 2023: List of schools to remain shut due to flood alert in Delhi’s Yamuna River

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

Akshay Kumar reduces his fees by large proportion? Know how much he charged for OMG 2

9 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones

9 times BTS' Jungkook inspired ARMY with these messages

AI imagines Hollywood actresses living ordinary life in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

PM Modi to meet Elon Musk, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Grammy-winning singer Falguni Shah on his US visit

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' intensifies further, PM Modi calls up Saudi Crown Prince, WTC Final & more | DNA News Wrap, June 9

Ganguly vs Kohli: Sourav Ganguly makes big statement, reveals why he appointed Rohit as captain

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

Akshay Kumar reduces his fees by large proportion? Know how much he charged for OMG 2

Meet actor with highest paid bodyguard in India, its not Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan

HomeDelhi

ahmedabad

Delhi Police team returns after facing protest at DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan's residence

Local sources said that a police team arrived to raid Khan's residence just before Iftar, but were forced to return after a crowd gathered outside his home.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 07, 2020, 12:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A team of Delhi Police returned empty-handed after facing protest at the Jamia Nagar residence of Delhi Minorities Commission Chairman Zafarul-Islam Khan against whom an FIR has been lodged for his alleged seditious and hateful acts. 

Police have asked Khan to submit his mobile phone and laptop for forensics. 

Local sources said that a police team arrived to raid Khan's residence just before Iftar, the time to break fast in Ramadan. However, they were forced to return after a crowd gathered outside his residence. 

Earlier, his lawyer told the Delhi police as per the law the police cannot compel him to go to the police station for interrogation as he was above 65 years of age. 

"The law as per section 160 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) mandates that the police cannot compel attendance of a person above 65 years age at any place other than their residence for the purpose of investigation and interrogation. You are required as per law to question/interrogate Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan only in his residence and you cannot compel him to go to any police station," said his counsel Vrinda Grover.

"As Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan''s lawyer I am hereby placing on record that as per law you cannot compel him to go to the police station. That would violate the CrPC and amount to illegal police action against the rights of my Client," she said. 

In the letter written to Cyber Cell of the Delhi police (Dwarka), Khan said he was a senior citizen of 72 years of age and it is risky for his health to report to the police station during these times of lockdown due to COVID-19.

He said that he was available to answer any question at his home during the daytime.

An FIR under IPC sections 124A (sedition) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) have been registered against Khan on a complaint by an individual citing his social media post where he thanked Gulf nations for taking note of the "persecution" of Muslims in India. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the Indian director whose all films are superhits, 2 are blockbusters, can you identify the legend?

OMG 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva will protect his devotee Pankaj Tripathi, fans say 'this will be historic'

Nothing’s big price cut on Phone (1) after Phone (2) launch, here’s how much it costs now

China beats SpaceX, launches world's first methane-powered rocket

Meet Kalyan Krishnamurthy, who's paying Rs 5780 crore to workers, had bought house for Rs 8 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE