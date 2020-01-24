Delhi police summons Congress MLA Asif Mohammed, two others in connection with Jamia violence

In another development in the Jamia violence, the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Delhi Police that is probing the incident has issued notices to three people including former Congress MLA Asif Muhammad Khan, local politician Ashu Khan and AISA activist from Jamia Chandan Kumar Singh. The violence took place in last month during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

All three have been summoned to join the probe at 11 am on Friday. They have been named in two FIRs registered after the violence.

Violent clashes broke out on December 13, 2019, between the police and students of Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI), who were marching towards the Parliament to protest against the Citizenship law. According to reports, police resorted to lathi-charge and teargas shells were fired to stop them. At least 50 protesters were said to detained by the police.

A day later, the police allegedly entered the university campus and fired tear gas inside the library. Videos sent by students to DNA showed students rushing out of the smoke-filled library reading hall and disarrayed chairs. University Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan said staff and students were beaten up and forced to leave the campus by the police.

Several students were detained by the police following the conflict on Jamia campus. Both students and police personnel, including senior officials, were injured.