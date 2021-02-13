Delhi police sub-inspector commits suicide inside ambulance for THIS reason

A Delhi police sub-inspector on Friday, allegedly committed suicide inside a CATS ambulance as per reports. The 39-year-old SI Rajveer Singh, was apparently found hanging with a piece of cloth in the CATS ambulance which was taking him to IHBAS hospital for admission.

The incident occured near Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital on Friday. The ambulance was on the way to IHBAS hospital when the incident took place, police said.

As per the police account, SI Rajveer Singh was posted in the district lines at Southeast district. On Friday, he had called a CATS ambulance from his home in Dwarka.

"Singh was refused admission at three hospitals for various reasons. In the meantime, he got agitated. CATS workers tried to pacify him and take him to IBHAS hospital but Singh committed suicide," a senior police officer said.

DCP (Southeast) R P Meena said police received the information about the incident around 3 pm on Friday.

"We found that he hanged himself using a piece of cloth in the CATS ambulance which was taking him to IHBAS hospital for admission. He was on leave for five days and was marked absent today morning in District Lines," he said.

"Further enquiry is being conducted by the police and doctors, and legal action will be taken as per the evidence," said an officer.

A CATS official said, "We are not sure of the sequence of events. We have come to know that a man committed suicide inside the ambulance. There were 2-3 workers and we will coordinate with the police in their investigation."

The body of Rajveer Singh will be taken for conducting postmortem.

Details of Rajveer Singh

Rajveer Singh lived with the family in the Bharat Apartments in Dwarka, while his parents live in Mahendragarh.

The family consists of parents, wife, a son and a daughter.

He was employed as SI in Delhi Police.

Of late his deployment was in the District line of the South East District.

Details of the incident

Rajveer Singh had called CATS ambulance from his house on Friday afternoon.

The ambulance reached DDU hospital with Rajveer, but the hospital doctors refused to admit him.

The second ambulance reached IHBAS Hospital where Rajveer was again refused admission.

After that the same ambulance reached GTB hospital with Rajveer. Here too, he was refused to be admitted.