Delhi Police should remain calm while dealing with miscreants: Amit Shah

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on Sunday suggested the Delhi Police to remain calm while dealing with those disrupting law and order.

Speaking at the 73rd Raising Day ceremony of Delhi Police, Shah asserted that its contribution through the years has ensured its place as one of the finest police forces of not just India, but the world.

The minister also noted that in the last 73 years, Delhi Police’s skill, steadfastness and superior policing has ensured the successful organization of several events of national and international importance in the capital city.

Shah added that the legacy of Sardar Patel, who founded Delhi Police, has been held steadfast by Delhi Police on several occasions.

Stressing that while constructive criticism of police is always welcome, Shah also said that we must never forget that after independence, more than 35,000 police personnel have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The home minister paid homage to five Delhi Police personnel who lost their lives in terror attack at Parliament building in 2001 and Inspector MC Sharma who died in the Batla House encounter against terrorists.

He urged all citizens to visit the National Police Memorial and pay their respects to the police personnel martyred over the years.

Shri Shah remembered the 30 Delhi Police personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty since 1991.

Noting the cutting-edge role of Delhi Police in combating cybercrime, the HM said that under the aegis of Delhi Police, a National Cyber Forensic Lab, a Cyber Crime Unit and an Indian Cyber Coordination Centre have been established.

The minister also informed that under the Delhi Safe City Project, the Union Government has sanctioned Rs 857 crore for the safety and security of the capital. He also said that 10,000 CCTV cameras have been set up in the area covered by 165 police stations.

He further noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned 9300 CCTV cameras to ensure safety of women in the capital city.