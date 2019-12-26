Delhi police recovers fake currency worth 1.73 crore, five arrested

The Delhi Police on Thursday busted a fake currency racket and confiscated Rs 1.73 crore that included Indian as well as foreign currency. Five people have been arrested in the case.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police, based on specific inputs, raided the place and where fake currency was printed for some time.

Along with the currency notes, a laptop and other equipment that was used by the gang to print fake money bills were also seized. Notes worth Rs 2000, 500, 100, 50 and US dollars were being printed.

Out of the five arrested, Tabrej Langda is said to be the mastermind of the racket, Shoaib Malik handled the logistics, and Danish Malik used to handle the graphics designing part. Unman Amrohi, the fourth gang member arrested by the Delhi Police, has been a student of Delhi's Hindu College. Reciever Raghuraj, the fifth gang member, hails from Khurja.

The police are looking for the source of paper that was used to print the notes. So far, the gang has printed about 6 crore worth of fake currency.