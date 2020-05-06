Delhi Police interrogates Maulana Saad's son about workers who managed Markaz attendees

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has interrogated Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad's son Mohammad Saeed in connection with the congregation organised by Saad at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz.

Saeed is the Saad's middle son and he was called to the Crime Branch's office for questioning that lasted for over two hours.

According to the police, Saeed is active in daily affairs of the Markaz headquarters and used to hold meetings with the officials there.

During investigation, police asked him especially about the 20 workers who managed the visitors at the Markaz. These workers were managing the arragements for those visiting the Markaz and all of them are missing since the registration of cases against them.

The Crime Branch got to know about these 20 people during interrogation with the travel agent who made the arrangements for foreign attendees of the congregation.

Police has gained significant information after putting the mobile phones and the email IDs of these 20 people on surveillance.

Notably, the Crime Branch has sent multiple notices to Maulana Saad in the case regarding organising the religious congregation at Nizamuddin's Markaz which emerged as the coronavirus superspreader.