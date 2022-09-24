Video: Delhi Police explains how to stay calm at traffic signal

Delhi Rains: Vehicles move during a traffic congestion at Bhishma Pitama in capital on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Heavy rains in Delhi have disrupted the traffic movement in the city. Even on normal days, the situation turns worse during office hours when it becomes almost impossible to not lose your cool.

Now, Delhi Traffic Police has come up with a solution to not lose your cool in the traffic. It has shared a video on social media which shows drivers the way to beat traffic jam blues.

In the video, a man is seen singing songs while stuck in traffic. "How to stay calm at traffic signal," Delhi Police's tweet reads.

How to stay calm at traffic signalpic.twitter.com/dcfBH5Xz5Z — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 22, 2022

The supers on the video say, "Love music? Sing. Don't blow horn when you are waiting at traffic signal." The video has amassed more than 13,000 views and several users posted their comments on it.

READ | Delhi rains: Avoid THESE stretches of roads due to waterlogging, potholes, uprooting of trees

Delhi NCR weather update

Delhiites woke up to another rainy morning on Saturday as the weather department predicted heavy downpours during the day. Intermittent rain may continue over parts of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Noida for at least a few more hours and its intensity may reduce by afternoon, vice-president, meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat said.

According to the weather department, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and in the adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh).

With incessant rainfall in the last two days, waterlogging and traffic jams have been reported in several parts of the city.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius.