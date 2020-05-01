Delhi police erects 'corona effigies' in hotspots, urges people to stay indoors

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Delhi, the Delhi police is coming up with innovative ways to spread awareness about the disease.

In the hotspot areas, where the number of cases is more, policemen can be seen wearing corona helmets, while 'corona effigies' have been installed at a few spots.

The effigies are being erected at the intersection of the streets, and they say, 'stay home'.

The effigies can be seen wearing a mask and goggles.

In this pandemic, the Delhi Police is working hard by staying on the road to make sure that people follow lockdown orders.

DCP of Central District Sanjay Bhatia informed that such corona effigies are being installed in the area to make people aware of this disease. "Chandni Mahal area of our district is a big hot spot. We have put such mannequins with vigilance and convincing people repeatedly," he said.

The Chandni Mahal Police Station has been reopened after 26 personnel who were lodged there completed their quarantine period.

"In the past, some of our police officers were found COVID-19 positive. After that, the police station here was closed. Nine personnel had tested COVID-19 positive, their 26 contacts were quarantined at station premises. Police Station has been reopened now as they have completed their quarantine," he added.