Delhi Police creates green corridor to transport live heart in just 4 minutes, shares video

Headlines

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride's father, relatives spotted at Leela Palace, photos go viral

Asian Games 2023: India schedule on September 24, live streaming details

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan confirms jodi theme with taskmaster in new promo, show will premiere on this date

Shaheen Shah Afridi wishes himself on Facebook after wedding ceremony, pic goes viral

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra shares her look for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s 90s themed sangeet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride's father, relatives spotted at Leela Palace, photos go viral

Asian Games 2023: India schedule on September 24, live streaming details

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan confirms jodi theme with taskmaster in new promo, show will premiere on this date

Natural herbs to increase testosterone levels

9 television actors who own luxurious homes in Mumbai

10 morning habits to speed up your weight loss journey

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

India Creates History, Claims ICC No.1 Ranking In All 3 Formats; Became 2nd Team After SA To Do This

India-Canada Row: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Answers Question On His Allegations Against India

India-Canada Row: NIA Confiscates Properties Of Khalistanis Nijjar And Pannun In Punjab

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride's father, relatives spotted at Leela Palace, photos go viral

This actor, played cricket with Virat Kohli, worked with Ranveer Singh, sister is a star actress, her name is...

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan confirms jodi theme with taskmaster in new promo, show will premiere on this date

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Delhi Police creates green corridor to transport live heart in just 4 minutes, shares video

Delhi heart transportation: The distance of about 5.5 km was covered within 4.25 minutes which takes almost 13-15 minutes in a normal routine.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 09:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday helped in transporting a live heart between two hospitals by creating a green corridor. The live heart was successfully transported from AIIMS to Fortis Hospital in 4.25 minutes.

According to Shweta Singh Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, South East, it was a challenging task as Ring Road, Captain Gaur Marg, CV Raman Marg and Mathura Road experience heavy volume of traffic and these roads are used extensively by commuters.

But keeping in view the emergency and humanity the challenge was accepted and green corridor was provided successfully to the ambulances carrying the human organs, she added.

The distance of about 5.5 km was covered within 4.25 minutes for transportation of the heart which takes almost 13-15 minutes in a normal routine. The Delhi Traffic Police has also shared the video from the incident, saying, "Doing it from the heart, doing it for the heart!" 

The efforts and assistance provided by Delhi Traffic Police were appreciated by the administration of Fortis Hospital. To facilitate this important transportation, a green corridor was created from AIIMS to Fortis Hospital, New Friends Colony, and the organ was transported successfully, DCP Chauhan said.

The heart belonged to a 55-year-old brain-dead woman who was admitted to AIIMS. Her family decided to donate her heart to a 19-year-old boy who has been suffering for the last 1.5 years.

READ | INS Vikrant: Know all about India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Priyanka Chopra 'excited' to be at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding with Malti, Nick Jonas won't attend: Report

1,200 International education leaders from 20 countries will meet in Delhi in October, here’s why

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

Fukrey 3 makers launch an 'alternate competitor' to Chat GPT based on Varun Sharma's popular character Choocha

'Sanatan Dharma' remark row: SC issues notice to Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu government

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE