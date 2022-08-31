Delhi Police creates green corridor to transport live heart in just 4 minutes, shares video

Delhi heart transportation: The distance of about 5.5 km was covered within 4.25 minutes which takes almost 13-15 minutes in a normal routine.

Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday helped in transporting a live heart between two hospitals by creating a green corridor. The live heart was successfully transported from AIIMS to Fortis Hospital in 4.25 minutes.

According to Shweta Singh Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, South East, it was a challenging task as Ring Road, Captain Gaur Marg, CV Raman Marg and Mathura Road experience heavy volume of traffic and these roads are used extensively by commuters.

But keeping in view the emergency and humanity the challenge was accepted and green corridor was provided successfully to the ambulances carrying the human organs, she added.

The distance of about 5.5 km was covered within 4.25 minutes for transportation of the heart which takes almost 13-15 minutes in a normal routine. The Delhi Traffic Police has also shared the video from the incident, saying, "Doing it from the heart, doing it for the heart!"

Doing it from the heart, doing it for the heart DelhiTrafficPolice created the green corridor to facilitate transportation of heart from @aiims_newdelhi to Fortis Hospital, New Friends Colony. The distance was covered within 4.25 minutes. DelhiPoliceCares pic.twitter.com/GDyMZ8khn6 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 31, 2022

The efforts and assistance provided by Delhi Traffic Police were appreciated by the administration of Fortis Hospital. To facilitate this important transportation, a green corridor was created from AIIMS to Fortis Hospital, New Friends Colony, and the organ was transported successfully, DCP Chauhan said.

The heart belonged to a 55-year-old brain-dead woman who was admitted to AIIMS. Her family decided to donate her heart to a 19-year-old boy who has been suffering for the last 1.5 years.

READ | INS Vikrant: Know all about India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier